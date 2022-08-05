David Martindale wants Livingston to ‘kick-start’ season at Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Martindale wants Livingston to ‘kick-start’ season at Dundee United

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 6.37pm
David Martindale is eyeing a win at Tannadice (Andrew Milligan/PA)
David Martindale has challenged Livingston to “kick-start” their cinch Premiership campaign away to buoyant Dundee United on Sunday.

After last weekend’s spirited display in a 2-1 home defeat by Rangers, the Lions boss is braced for another stern test against a Terrors side who finished fourth under Tam Courts last term and then pulled off a stunning Europa Conference League victory in new boss Jack Ross’s first home game in charge on Thursday.

Although he expects United to kick on to new heights this term, he believes his own team are perfectly capable of picking up their first points of the campaign at Tannadice.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s a game we’re more than capable of winning, but Dundee United finished fourth in the Premiership and we’ve got to respect that.

“I think Jack Ross is a very good manager and I know (assistant) Liam Fox as well. I think they’ve got a really good backroom team up there and I think they’ll be a different animal this season.

“I don’t mean that disrespectfully to what they did last year. I just think Jack’s got a wealth of experience and I think they’ll be a difficult team to beat this year. But going up to Tannadice, we want to kick-start our season. We want to try and pick points up and get something from the game.”

Martindale – who still hopes to add a new attacker to his squad this month – wants his players to play with the same focus that they showed for most of last weekend’s match, when they led Europa League finalists Rangers until the 72nd minute.

“If we can take that application, intensity and effort into the next 37 games, we’ll be in a good place,” he said.

