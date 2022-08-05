Harvey Barnes and Ricardo Pereira miss Leicester’s opener against Brentford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leicester will be without injured pair Harvey Barnes and Ricardo Pereira for Sunday’s Premier League opener against Brentford.

Winger Barnes will be sidelined for several weeks after sustaining a knee injury in last week’s friendly win against Sevilla, while Ricardo, who ruptured an Achilles tendon in the same match, will be out for up to six months.

Fellow defender Ryan Bertrand remains a long-term absentee as he contnues to work his way back from a knee injury.

Ben Mee is in line to make his debut for Brentford at the King Power Stadium.

Defender Mee joined the Bees on a two-year deal after his contract with Burnley expired.

Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos are both sidelined through injury, while Ethan Pinnock is out with a knee problem.

Leicester provisional squad: Ward, Iversen, Fofana, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Amartey, Evans, Justin, Thomas, Ndidi, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Castagne, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Praet, Vardy, Daka, Iheanacho, Perez.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Strakosha, Hickey, Mee, Goode, Pinnock, Jansson, Sorensen, Racic, Gordon, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Mbuemo, Toney, Wissa, Onyeka, Dasilva, Jeanvier, Fosu-Henry, Baptiste, Janelt, Roerslev, Stevens, Ghoddos, Dervisoglu, Pressley