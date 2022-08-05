Suspension means Ched Evans misses Preston’s visit of Hull

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Preston will be without suspended striker Ched Evans for their first home game of the season against Hull.

Evans was shown a straight red card in last week’s goalless Championship opener at Wigan and starts a three-game ban.

Boss Ryan Lowe has no new injury worries and could include Greg Cunningham in his squad after the left-back missed out last week.

Fellow defender Bambo Diaby could also return to contention following a knee injury.

Hull boss Shota Arveladze will be boosted by the return to contention of Randell Williams, Mallik Wilks and Callum Jones.

All three players missed last week’s opening win against Bristol City but returned to full training earlier in the week.

Midfielder Ryan Longman is expected to miss out and is hoping to return to first-team training on Monday after injury.

Defender Brandon Fleming, midfielder Dogukan Sinik (calf) and winger James Scott (shin) are still out.