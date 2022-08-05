England beat New Zealand on penalties to reach final as Maddie Hinch stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England beat New Zealand on penalties to reach final as Maddie Hinch stars

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 8.13pm Updated: August 5 2022, 10.35pm
England’s Hannah Martin, left, celebrates after scoring her penalty in the women’s hockey semi-final against New Zealand (David Davies/PA)
England beat New Zealand in a shoot-out to stay on course for a first-ever women’s hockey Commonwealth Games Gold in Birmingham.

Isabelle Petter and Hannah Martin scored in the shoot-out as goalkeeper Maddie Hinch refused to be beaten with a series of brilliant saves.

The two sides could not be separated in 60 minutes of intense hockey, playing out a goalless draw just like they had done in the bronze-medal match in Australia four years ago.

On that occasion New Zealand won the shoot-out to progress to the gold medal match, and the Black Sticks also got the better of England in the World Cup last month with a 3-1 victory.

Hinch said: “This is fairytale stuff for us, to come here and find ourselves in the final.

“This is a hugely important step for us to start believing and realise what we’re capable of. It was a cracking semi, I’m just so delighted for the team.

Asked about penalties, Hinch added: “I absolutely love them. You have to, you know it’s going to be a tough gig.

“As goalies, a lot of the time you’re picking the ball out of the net, it’s pretty unforgiving.

“These are the moments to really showcase the position, and I’m trying to inspire as many people as possible to wear these weird-looking outfits and be the hero for a few minutes.”

The opening exchanges were played at a furious pace with chances at both ends.

Giselle Ansley drove wide from an England penalty corner, but Hinch was soon the busier of the two goalkeepers.

Hinch made a smart double save and had to be alert again after England had gifted possession to Tessa Jopp.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Eight
England’s Lily Owsley (left) misses her penalty in the penalty shoot-out against New Zealand (David Davies/PA)

Holly Hunt went close for the hosts, but the first half turned into a scrappy affair with neither side able to dominate.

England did go close when Sophie Hamilton sent a fierce cross across goal, but no one was there to divert the ball home.

Hinch remained a solid barrier to repel two New Zealand penalty corners in the third quarter, and the PA address system blared out ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’.

England took command in the final quarter and Ansley was denied from successive penalty corners, while skipper Hollie Pearne-Webb saw a follow-up effort saved by Black Sticks goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon.

Anna Toman also saw her effort pushed out and Shona McCallin was off target as the deadlock refused to be broken.

Five attempts went begging in the shoot-out before Petter converted.

When Martin’s effort trickled over the line, England’s women moved to within one victory of breaking their Commonwealth Games gold medal duck.

England will play Australia in Sunday’s final after the Hockeyroos beat India 3-0 in a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw.

