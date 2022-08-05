Norwich sign Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Norwich sign Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey on loan

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 8.51pm
Aaron Ramsey has joined Norwich on loan (Richard Sellers/PA)
Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined Norwich on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old, who spent last season at Cheltenham, making 15 appearances for the Sky Bet League One side, teams up with former Villa boss Dean Smith.

“I worked with Dean when he was at Villa and saw what he did for my brother (Jacob), so hopefully he can do that for me,” said Ramsey after signing with the Canaries.

“What I want to show the fans is that I can do things other people can’t do, I can score goals and get assists – I just love creating goals.

“I’ve been to the training ground so many times and I know how nice it is around there. I’ve never played at Carrow Road before, but I can’t wait to play in front of the fans and show what I’m about.”

Smith added: “Aaron trained with the first team quite a lot when I was at Villa. He played during pre-season matches with us as well.

“He can score goals. He’s a young one who can come in and we can help develop. He’s got great hunger and an urgency to learn and get better.”

Norwich, who lost their opening match against Cardiff, host Wigan at Carrow Road on Saturday.

