‘We have a point to prove’ – Birmingham boss John Eustace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

‘We have a point to prove’ – Birmingham boss John Eustace

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 11.21pm
John Eustace applauds the fans after victory over Huddersfield (Nick Potts/PA)
John Eustace applauds the fans after victory over Huddersfield (Nick Potts/PA)

New Birmingham head coach John Eustace admitted his team has a point to prove after overcoming last season’s brush with relegation.

A narrow 2-1 win over Huddersfield thanks to first-half goals from Scott Hogan and home debutant Przemyslaw Placheta, on loan from Norwich City, gave Eustace’s outfit a seemingly comfortable platform for victory.

But it was a different story after the break and Danny Ward pulled one back for Huddersfield as the hosts had to defend for long periods.

Blues would have gone down from the Sky Bet Championship last season but for Derby’s 21-point deduction and Eustace believes his players have plenty of questions to answer despite taking four points from two games.

“Last season we didn’t finish well and we should have been relegated if Derby hadn’t had all the points deducted, so the group has a point to prove and the players we’re bringing in do too,” said Eustace.

“We’ve showed we’re very competitive and hard to play against.

“Collectively this group want to play for each other and most importantly they want to make the fans very proud here at Birmingham City.

“We have started OK but no one’s getting carried away – there’s a hell of a lot of hard work and dark days to come as well.

“But you could see today the fans really got us through that second half and our job is to get the fans, players and staff connected again.

“Hopefully with performances like that, a good footballing performance and a good strong, collective defensive unit in that second half, that’s all going to help.”

Hogan gave Blues a fifth-minute lead when he headed home Juninho Bacuna’s cross from the right for his first goal since January.

It was 2-0 in the 45th minute when Placheta’s first-time angled drive was palmed into the net by goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

Ward’s neat finish put the game back in the balance and Huddersfield head coach Danny Schofield is convinced his side can challenge again after being beaten play-off finalists last season.

“There are definitely encouraging signs. It’s a fantastic group of human beings in that dressing room and they showed that last season,” he said.

“The only thing I ask of them is that when they come into the changing room and they look in the mirror, they see the person they want to see and that’s not letting themselves down.”

Schofield felt Huddersfield were slightly hard done but must cut out the errors if they are to bounce back after successive defeats.

“I thought we were pretty dominant in the second half. The attacking play, momentum, and the rhythm of the game was with us I think pretty much from the start,” he added.

“That’s why I felt hard done by because fundamentally we were off in terms of first and second balls, technical detail on the passes and retaining the ball at times was pretty low.

“But it was a much-improved second-half performance and we maybe deserved more.

“We need to reflect on this and see how we can improve and start more on that front foot with more intensity and quality.

“There were moments when we passed the ball and suffered the counter-attack, and I think that’s what ultimately cost us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier