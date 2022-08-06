I love playing in Mexico – Cameron Norrie eyes up third ATP Tour title this year By Press Association August 6 2022, 7.53am Cameron Norrie reached the final in Los Cabos (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Defending champion Cameron Norrie set up a clash with world number one Daniil Medvedev in the Abierto de Tenis Mifel final with victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime. The British number one battled to a 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory over the Canadian second seed in two hours and 19 minutes in the second semi-final in Los Cabos, Mexico. Norrie’s success, his first over Auger-Aliassime in five meetings, kept the third seed on course for a third ATP Tour title this year. 2⃣nd time in Los Cabos final! 🇲🇽@cam_norrie takes out Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 for a spot in the final at @AbiertoLosCabos 🙌#ATC2022 pic.twitter.com/ABseTnEeHa— ATP Tour (@atptour) August 6, 2022 He will now face Medvedev, who saw off fourth seed Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 6-1 to guarantee top spot in the world rankings until at least the end of the US Open next month. Norrie told reporters: “You always want to defend the title but it is complicated. The start was difficult but I played very well after losing the second set. “I try to play in my best level and it is incredible to return to the final. I love playing in Mexico.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Cameron Norrie comes through stern test against Radu Albot in Mexico Cameron Norrie’s Wimbledon dream over as Novak Djokovic reaches final yet again I’m going to take it to him – Cameron Norrie out to end Novak Djokovic dominance Cameron Norrie ready to take on Novak Djokovic after winning Wimbledon epic