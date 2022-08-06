Hollie Pearne-Webb eyeing ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ gold on home soil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hollie Pearne-Webb eyeing ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ gold on home soil

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 10.03am
Hollie Pearne-Webb has called on her England team-mates to seize their chance for a home Commonwealth Games gold on Sunday (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Hollie Pearne-Webb has called on her England team-mates to seize their chance for a home Commonwealth Games gold on Sunday (Isaac Parkin/PA)

England captain Hollie Pearne-Webb has urged her team-mates to seize a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to claim Commonwealth gold in front of a home crowd on Sunday.

The hosts will take on Australia in the showpiece match at the Birmingham 2022 Games after goalkeeper Maddie Hinch was again a penalty shoot-out hero in the semi-final win over New Zealand on Friday, making a series of saves as Izzy Petter and Hannah Martin converted their penalties to see England through and guarantee them at least a silver.

Hinch was the star of the Rio shoot-out six years ago as Great Britain secured Olympic gold with a victory over the Netherlands.

Pearne-Webb was also part of the British squad which triumphed in Brazil, and played in the England team beaten on penalties by Australia at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games eight years ago.

She called on the team to rally from a tense and tight semi-final.

“Experience is important and a number of us were in that final in Glasgow against Australia, we’ve all got those memories and we know that we need to step up,” Pearne-Webb said.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in front of a home crowd. Hopefully the experienced players will help those who’ll be playing in their first final.”

Izzy Petter celebrates scoring her penalty against New Zealand on Friday
Izzy Petter celebrates scoring her penalty against New Zealand on Friday (David Davies/PA)

Hinch added: “We’re going to be really up for it. The biggest thing we have over them is that home crowd, that’s hugely important and I can’t wait to hear them again on Sunday.”

Petter, who scored the first penalty in the shoot-out, said taking one in such a big match was new territory for her.

“I’ve never taken one in a big moment like that, but I knew my process and I just thought ‘I’ve got to step up at some point, why practise them if you’re never going to take them in a big moment?’ she said.

“So I stepped up and did the process.”

The final will be played at the University of Birmingham and kicks off at 3pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier