Relegated Norwich frustrated by promoted Wigan as Max Aarons forces draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Relegated Norwich frustrated by promoted Wigan as Max Aarons forces draw

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 2.49pm
Norwich and Wigan could not be separated at Carrow Road (Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich and Wigan could not be separated at Carrow Road (Joe Giddens/PA)

Norwich’s frustrating start to the Sky Bet Championship campaign continued as they were forced to settle for a point from a 1-1 draw with newly-promoted Wigan.

Still trying to get a dismal Premier League campaign out of their systems and smarting from an opening-day defeat at Cardiff, the Canaries dominated for long periods in the Carrow Road sunshine but were unable to make their superiority count.

The visitors took the lead against the run of play in the first half when they capitalised on a mistake from Ben Gibson, with James McClean providing the finish.

Max Aarons’ well-taken goal levelled things up just past the hour mark, but a plucky Wigan side then kept them at bay to register a second successive draw since coming up.

The Canaries were on the front foot from the start and maintained their dominance for the majority of the opening period, even after going behind.

Teemu Pukki wasted a glorious opportunity to settle the nerves after just 10 minutes, dispossessing Curtis Tilt on the edge of the area but then firing just wide of the far post.

A beautiful chipped pass from Chilean new boy Marcelino Nunez then put Milot Rashica in but his lob over goalkeeper Ben Amos lacked sufficient power and was cleared.

The one-way traffic continued as Aarons fired a low piledriver narrowly off target and Jacob Sorensen and Nunez both went close, but it was Wigan who stunned a packed home crowd by taking the lead.

Tim Krul had made a good stop to deny Callum Lang after Sorensen had been caught in possession but he was powerless to stop McClean from close range after the Irishman had been set up by a slide-rule pass from Will Keane.

It was a well-worked goal in the end but was a self-inflicted blow from Norwich’s point of view, with Gibson gifting the chance with a poor pass in a dangerous area.

It needed a good stop from Krul at the near post to prevent Josh Magennis from making it 2-0 early in the second period but Norwich quickly started to reapply the pressure on a side who were playing two levels below them last season.

And after seeing defender Dimitris Giannoulis leave the pitch with what looked like serious injury to his right ankle, Dean Smith’s side deservedly got back on level terms in the 62nd minute.

They moved the ball slickly across the edge of the area from the left, with Rashica eventually setting up the overlapping Aarons to drill the ball past emphatically past Amos.

With Wigan defending stoutly the Canaries had to work hard for another opening, however, and it was not until the 82nd minute that they went close again.

Pukki’s curling effort looked like going in, but instead it hit the underside of the bar and bounced on the line before the danger was finally snuffed out.

The hosts had 10 minutes of stoppage time to play with but never managed to carve out another decent opening and had to settle for a share of the points.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier