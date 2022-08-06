Hartlepool take first point of the season in AFC Wimbledon stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hartlepool take first point of the season in AFC Wimbledon stalemate

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 4.59pm
Paul Hartley’s Hartlepool took a point (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hartlepool pressed the reset button and came away with a point from a 0-0 draw at home to AFC Wimbledon.

Thumped 4-0 at Walsall on the opening day, Pools were good value for a point against the visitors, who enjoyed a fine win over Gillingham last weekend.

The first half was a tame affair, more akin to a pre-season friendly, and the Dons had the only chances.

Ayoub Assal fired over from 25 yards after Pools lost possession in midfield and the visitors should have scored, a low shot by Lee Brown was pushed out by goalkeeper Ben Killip and Assal put it wide.

But Hartlepool, under new boss Paul Hartley, took control in the second period against the Dons, who were relegated from League One last season.

Pools’ best moments came on the hour when Jake Hastie’s cross caused chaos, was cleared and from the corner, goalkeeper Nik Tzanev made two agile saves from close range.

At the death, home centre-half Euan Murray almost won it when his 25-yard shot crashed against the crossbar.

