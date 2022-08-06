Debutant Elliot Lee bags a brace as Wrexham come from behind to beat Eastleigh By Press Association August 6 2022, 5.03pm Wrexham played host to Eastleigh (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Elliot Lee’s debut double earned Wrexham a 2-1 victory in their opening Vanarama National League match of the season against Eastleigh at the Racecourse Ground. The Spitfires made the brighter start and were ahead in the 14th minute when George Langston poked the ball over the line from close range on his debut. Wrexham tried to rally before half-time but were unable to find an equaliser as Ollie Palmer twice headed narrowly off target. Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell saved well from Jordan Davies’ free-kick early in the second half but the Dragons finally drew level with 18 minutes remaining. Former Luton forward Lee grabbed the equaliser for the hosts, slotting home from the edge of the box, and the substitute secured victory in the 85th minute. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Centre-backs’ valiant effort earns newly-promoted Port Vale come-from-behind win Ian Baraclough comes under fire from fans as Northern Ireland lose in Kosovo Danny Ward keeps close eye on Wrexham as Wales prepare for World Cup play-off Emmanuel Dieseruvwe nets hat-trick as Grimsby held in eight-goal thriller