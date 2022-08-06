Debutant Elliot Lee bags a brace as Wrexham come from behind to beat Eastleigh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elliot Lee’s debut double earned Wrexham a 2-1 victory in their opening Vanarama National League match of the season against Eastleigh at the Racecourse Ground.

The Spitfires made the brighter start and were ahead in the 14th minute when George Langston poked the ball over the line from close range on his debut.

Wrexham tried to rally before half-time but were unable to find an equaliser as Ollie Palmer twice headed narrowly off target.

Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell saved well from Jordan Davies’ free-kick early in the second half but the Dragons finally drew level with 18 minutes remaining.

Former Luton forward Lee grabbed the equaliser for the hosts, slotting home from the edge of the box, and the substitute secured victory in the 85th minute.