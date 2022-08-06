Stoke open Championship account with comfortable home win against Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stoke open Championship account with comfortable home win against Blackpool

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 5.05pm
Jacob Brown was on target as Stoke beat Blackpool (Tim Markland/PA)
Jacob Brown was on target as Stoke beat Blackpool (Tim Markland/PA)

Stoke’s home Championship campaign began with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Blackpool.

The Potters, who sat bottom after a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Millwall on the opening weekend of the season, took control of the fixture after the half hour mark.

Arsenal loanee Harry Clarke nodded in on his home debut to give the hosts the lead and a Jacob Brown strike in the second half tightened their grip on the tie.

The visiting Tangerines could not build upon their defeat of Reading last weekend, despite the best efforts of an influential Josh Bowler and a buoyant travelling support.

Michael O’Neill handed home debuts to six of his Stoke players but the hosts started slowly in a tentative opening period.

However, a new-look Potters attack fronted by latest recruit Dwight Gayle went some way to calming the early nerves.

The former Newcastle forward combined well with Brown before unleashing a venomous strike, but Daniel Grimshaw was equal to it in the Blackpool goal.

Another new addition went close to handing the Potters the advantage as they gradually grew into the fixture, but Josh Laurent’s precise effort struck the crossbar.

The Tangerines threatened to snatch an unlikely opener when Sonny Carey’s effort was nearly converted by Jerry Yates, but the latter could not get enough conviction on his glancing header.

Yates’ miss proved to be a needed wake-up call for the hosts as Will Smallbone then went closest to finding the breakthrough, if not for a block from Rhys Williams.

Stoke’s momentum grew and Blackpool’s stubborn defence soon relented when both wingbacks combined and Clarke headed in an enticing Josh Tymon delivery after 34 minutes.

The home side’s dominance was not swayed by the interval and they nearly doubled their advantage shortly after the restart.

A lively Tymon swung another dangerous cross into the area where Marvin Ekpiteta nearly converted inadvertently into his own net.

Tangerine orchestrator Bowler, who scored the winner at the bet365 Stadium when the two sides met back in March, threatened an equaliser but his curling effort dropped wide of the far post.

Callum Connolly nearly fired in a fierce volley in front of the travelling faithful, while stopper Grimshaw pulled off a miraculous save with his feet to deny Gayle.

However, any hopes of a Blackpool leveller were extinguished after 75 minutes when Tymon secured his second assist of the afternoon.

The onrushing Brown – Stoke’s top scorer with 13 league goals last term – opened his account for the season when he converted at the near post.

Despite the visitors’ best efforts to find a route back into the tie, the Potters defended resolutely to secure their first victory and clean sheet of the season.

