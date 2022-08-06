Michael Beale earns first win as QPR hold off Middlesbrough fightback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Beale earns first win as QPR hold off Middlesbrough fightback

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 5.09pm
Queens Park Rangers’ Chris Willock celebrates scoring the first goal against Middlesbrough (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
QPR held off a Middlesbrough fightback to win 3-2 and give Michael Beale his first victory as boss.

Chloe Kelly, scorer of England’s winner in their recent Euros triumph, was the guest of honour at Loftus Road, where Rangers were three up before Boro clawed their way back into the game.

West Londoner Kelly, a QPR fan who began her career with the club’s women’s team, presented the match ball before kick-off and saw the hosts make a dream start.

Chris Willock, on his return from injury, netted a brilliant opener before goals from Jimmy Dunne and Lyndon Dykes put Rangers in control.

Matt Crooks scored shortly before the interval and Marcus Forss’ goal – his first for Boro – 11 minutes into the second half increased the visitors’ hopes of pulling off a comeback.

But they were unable to find an equaliser and ended the match with 10 men after Darragh Lenihan was red-carded in injury time for bringing down Macauley Bonne, who would have been through on goal.

Rangers were in the thick of the promotion race under Beale’s predecessor Mark Warburton last season before a spectacular slump during the second half of the campaign.

They were particularly poor without playmaker Willock, who was sidelined in March by a hamstring tear which required surgery.

And the former Arsenal trainee underlined his importance to the team by putting them ahead in brilliant fashion in the 13th minute.

Willock strode forward from deep, fended off two Boro challenges and sent an unstoppable long-range shot beyond Zack Steffen and into the corner of the net.

Steffen then managed to push away a Dykes strike from a similar range, but a terrible mistake by the American keeper led to Rangers doubling their lead on 27 minutes.

After coming for Ilias Chair’s left-wing corner, Steffen completely missed the ball and it bounced off Dunne and into the net.

By the 38th-minute mark it was 3-0. Stefan Johansen whipped in a free-kick from the left and Dykes got in front of Marc Bola to head home.

Boro reduced the deficit three minutes later, when Crooks got in front of QPR defender Rob Dickie to head in Ryan Giles’ corner.

Crooks then turned provider to set up recent signing Forss, who was making his full debut, for a simple close-range finish.

The away fans briefly thought their side had equalised when Paddy McNair touched in Giles’ cross, but the offside flag was quickly raised.

At the other end, substitute Albert Adomah almost added a Rangers fourth when his low shot fizzed narrowly wide of the far post.

