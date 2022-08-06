Jevani Brown bags brace as Exeter thrash Port Vale at St James Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jevani Brown bags brace as Exeter thrash Port Vale at St James Park

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 5.09pm
Jevani Brown was on target against Port Vale (Simon Galloway/PA)
Jevani Brown struck twice as Exeter turned in a stylish performance to thrash Port Vale 4-0 in their first home game in Sky Bet League One for 10 years.

Harry Kite opened the scoring in the 24th minute – and the goal-of-the-season competition might as well end now. The Exeter academy graduate set himself up from a looping clearance and connected sweetly with a sensational first-time volley that flew into the far corner from 20 yards out.

In the 37th minute, Jack Sparkes did well to spin Sammy Robinson, who clipped his heels in the box for a penalty, which Brown scored by sending Adam Stone the wrong way from 12 yards.

Robinson had a chance of redemption on the stroke of half-time, but his fierce shot was superbly saved by Exeter debutant Jamal Blackman in the Grecians’ goal.

Sam Nombe should have made it 3-0, but he fired wide when clean through. However in the 72nd minute, he turned provider by crossing for Brown to calmly slot in his second of the game.

Nombe then added the fourth in the 75th minute, turning and finishing from close range from a long Alex Hartridge throw, and it could have been more with substitute Josh Coley missing two good chances.

