Bristol Rovers put four past Burton after early red card

Bristol Rovers inflicted a 4-0 hammering on 10-man Burton, who saw Conor Shaughnessy red-carded inside the first minute.

The Albion defender was penalised for a foul on Aaron Collins just outside the box and referee Ross Joyce had no hesitation in producing the red card.

Rovers had never won at Burton in six previous attempts but promptly set about putting that right as Antony Evans swept home from the free-kick that followed Shaughnessy’s dismissal.

The former Everton midfielder then had time and space to pick out defender James Connolly at the back post to sweep home and have the visitors two up inside 12 minutes.

Albion had been three down at Wycombe in the season opener last season and this was worse as Collins fired in a quick-fire brace in four minutes before half-time, both times finding space on the left-hand side of the box to beat beleaguered keeper Ben Garratt.

John Marquis planted a header against the crossbar as the visitors went in search of a fifth in the second half, but they could not inflict any more damage on Albion.