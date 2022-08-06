Shane Long and Tom Ince earn Reading a first win of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shane Long and Tom Ince earn Reading a first win of the season

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 5.13pm
Shane Long celebrates scoring Reading’s first goal (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Goals from Shane Long and Tom Ince saw Reading come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at Cardiff.

Callum O’Dowda gave the home side the lead early on with a well-directed header but Long, making his first Royals start for 11 years, equalised from the penalty spot before the break.

Tom Ince, son of Reading manager Paul, made it 2-1 in the 63rd minute with a rasping effort from distance, and Cardiff were unable to mount a comeback.

The Bluebirds had been busy with their recruitment during the summer, with manager Steve Morison bringing in 14 new players. Eight of them started at the SCL Stadium.

Reading had made nine close-season signings and six of them were in their starting XI, with Ince Sr hoping for an improved display following last week’s 1-0 defeat at Blackpool.

Cardiff, who opened their new campaign with a 1-0 home win over Norwich, began brightly and went ahead in the fourth minute.

Ryan Wintle swung over a free-kick from the right and O’Dowda – one of Cardiff’s new signings – stooped to head in his first goal for the club.

Reading tried to regroup, without any success, and the visitors could have doubled their lead just before the quarter-hour mark after a quick break.

O’Dowda was left free in the area but although his effort was struck low and hard, goalkeeper Joe Lumley made a fine one-handed save.

It proved a costly miss, with the hosts equalising in the 27th minute. Tom Ince scampered through and, just as he was about to shoot, was pulled down by Curtis Nelson.

Referee Darren England pointed to the spot – and booked Nelson – with Long drilling home the penalty.

It was his first goal for the club since scoring twice at Cardiff in Reading’s 3-0 victory in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final in May 2011.

Long moved to West Brom early the following season. Now 35, he re-signed for Reading after being released by Southampton this summer.

Though Reading went on to enjoy the better of the first half, it was Cardiff who almost regained their advantage early in the second half.

Substitute Joe Ralls curled a teasing free-kick into the area but the ball somehow evaded a cluster of bodies at the far post.

Reading responded positively and were rewarded when they went in front through Ince.

He collected a pass from Ovie Ejaria and fired home a superb 20-yard drive that appeared to catch Cardiff goalkeeper Ryan Allsop by surprise.

Sheyi Ojo shot wildly over as Cardiff looked for a leveller but Reading held on comfortably for their first win of the season.

