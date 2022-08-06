MK Dons pay penalty as Josh Windass fires Sheffield Wednesday to victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MK Dons pay penalty as Josh Windass fires Sheffield Wednesday to victory

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 5.15pm
Josh Windass, right, scored the only goal against MK Dons (Richard Sellers/PA)
Josh Windass’ penalty gave Sheffield Wednesday their first win of the Sky Bet League One season as they ground out a 1-0 victory at MK Dons.

What was a clash between two teams who suffered play-off disappointment last term turned out to be a scrappy affair, which ended with the hosts’ second defeat in two games of the new campaign.

Wednesday were awarded a penalty after 20 minutes when Ethan Robson was judged to have fouled Windass, who picked himself up to send Jamie Cumming the wrong way.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru then had a big chance to double the Owls’ lead right on half-time after shrugging aside Daniel Oyegoke, but Cumming stood strong to make an important save.

MK Dons created little in the first half, but they forced David Stockdale into two good saves in quick succession from Matt Smith and Dean Lewington.

Stockdale then produced an even better stop to keep out Dan Kemp’s effort at the halfway point of the second half, as the hosts’ wait for a first goal of the season went on.

