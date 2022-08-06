Jordan Maguire-Drew snatches Grimsby a point against Northampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jordan Maguire-Drew snatches Grimsby a point against Northampton

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 5.17pm
Jordan Maguire-Drew scored for Grimsby (Tim Goode/PA)
Jordan Maguire-Drew scored for Grimsby (Tim Goode/PA)

Grimsby snatched a late equaliser to pick up their first point back in the Football League with a 1-1 draw against Northampton at Blundell Park.

Northampton winger Sam Hoskins opened the scoring with his third goal in two games and it looked as though that 74th-minute strike would spoil the homecoming party.

However, less than a minute after coming off the bench, substitute Jordan Maguire-Drew turned home to earn Grimsby a share of the spoils.

Chances were few and far between in the first half, with Mitch Pinnock closest to breaking the deadlock with a right-footed drive.

At the other end, Grimsby were mainly restricted to half-chances as Gavan Holohan set his sights from distance, twice, and Luke Waterfall prodded wide.

Brendan Kiernan tested Northampton goalkeeper Lee Burge with a dipping volley in the second half, before team-mate Kieran Green passed up a golden headed chance.

Grimsby might have been made to rue that when Hoskins fired into the bottom corner, but Maguire-Drew came off the bench to have the final say.

