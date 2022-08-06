Sam Morsy on target as Ipswich secure three points at Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Morsy on target as Ipswich secure three points at Forest Green

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 5.19pm
Sam Morsy was on target for Ipswich (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sam Morsy was on target for Ipswich (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ipswich slipped comfortably past Sky Bet League One new boys Forest Green with a routine 2-1 victory.

Goals in the first half from Marcus Harness and Sam Morsy handed Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys their first win of the new season.

Rovers improved after the break, with substitute Josh March pulling a goal back in the 65th minute.

In their first-ever League One home game, Rovers started brightly enough, Regan Hendry fizzing over. However, Ipswich nosed in front in the 37th minute as Harness fizzed in after a period of pinball in the box.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, Morsy was afforded space to bend a sumptuous strike over Luke McGee from the edge of the box.

Rovers got back into the match with 25 minutes to go, March tucking the ball home after substitute Armani Little had seen his strike blocked.

Christian Walton kept Ipswich’s noses in front by parrying a March volley and blocking substitute Sean Robertson’s follow-up.

March thought he had grabbed an equaliser for Rovers, but the offside flag spared Ipswich as Rovers looked for parity.

Rovers were baying for a red card when March was pulled back by Cameron Burgess, who was afforded a yellow in stoppage time as Ipswich successfully navigated the nine minutes of added time.

