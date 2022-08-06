Sheffield United brush aside Millwall to earn first points of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sheffield United brush aside Millwall to earn first points of season

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 5.21pm
Iliman Ndiaye set Sheffield United on their way to victory (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sheffield United cruised past Millwall to pick up their first points of the new season with a convincing 2-0 win at Bramall Lane.

First-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge sealed victory for Paul Heckingbottom’s men, who could have a third goal before the break only for Oliver Norwood to see his penalty saved.

The result sees the Blades bounce back from their opening-day loss to Watford, while Millwall tasted defeat for the first time this campaign.

Norwood tried his luck with a speculative effort from the halfway line early in the game as United sought to take control, but his attempt floated over the crossbar.

However, the hosts were ahead soon after as Ndiaye gave them a seventh-minute lead. 

Wes Foderingham’s long ball was missed by two Millwall defenders, sending Ndiaye through on goal and he slotted the ball into the bottom left corner.

United dominated the opening 15 minutes, moving the ball around well and not allowing Millwall to get forward.

The Blades’ new signing Anel Ahmedhodzic had a chance to make it 2-0 after he received the ball on the right-hand side, but his attempt was dealt with by Bartosz Bialkowski in the Millwall goal.

A second United goal was not long in coming though, with Berge doubled their lead in the 22nd minute.

During a quick counterattack, John Fleck threaded the ball across to Berge who rounded the keeper and slotted home.

Fleck had a chance of his own when the ball arrived to him quickly in the box, but he could not set himself and his shot went over the bar.

The Blades had the opportunity to make it 3-0 in the 43rd minute when Rhian Brewster was brought down in the box by Jake Cooper.

However, Norwood saw his penalty saved by Bialkowski, with the keeper guessing correctly as dived down to his right.

That saw the score remain 2-0 at half-time, with the Blades looking much the better team and Millwall failing to register a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

The Blades resumed their attack on the Millwall goal in the second half and Ahmedhodzic tried his luck from the edge of the area only to see his shot curl wide of the post.

Millwall responded and Murray Wallace had a headed attempt on goal, following a corner, however it was an easy catch for Foderingham.

Wallace had another attempt following a set-piece when he attacked the ball at the back post, but his volley went over the crossbar.

Millwall continued to push for a lifeline and George Saville found himself in space just inside the box when the ball fell to him on the volley. He did not connect well with the ball, though, and also missed the target.

Ciaran Clark dragged a first-time shot wide of the post just inside the box for the Blades as the home side looked to kill off any lingering Millwall hopes.

An altercation between Rhys Norrington-Davies and Wallace had to be cooled down by the referee in stoppage time, with both players receiving yellow cards.

