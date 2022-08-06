Colchester held at home by Carlisle in entertaining draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Colchester held at home by Carlisle in entertaining draw

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 5.25pm
Noah Chilvers opened the scoring for Colchester against Carlisle (Nick Potts/PA)
Noah Chilvers opened the scoring for Colchester against Carlisle (Nick Potts/PA)

Colchester and Carlisle had to settle for a point apiece after playing out an entertaining 1-1 draw.

Colchester almost took a sixth-minute lead when Freddie Sears’ shot clattered the inside of the post.

But Carlisle came close soon after when Jack Armer’s diving header flew inches wide and Colchester goalkeeper Sam Hornby then pulled off a fine save to deny striker Kristian Dennis, after Ryan Clampin had under-hit a back-pass.

Colchester took a 19th-minute lead when Noah Chilvers collected Luke Hannant’s pass and drilled a fine shot into the far corner of the net.

But Carlisle refused to lie down; Dennis’s low 25-yard effort was well saved by Hornby.

And the Cumbrians deservedly equalised in the 44th minute when Dennis glanced home a superb header, following Owen Moxon’s excellent cross from the left.

Colchester were the better side in the second half and Carlisle keeper Tomas Holy made a fine save to deny Chilvers but Hornby saved Armer’s header late on, as the match ended in a draw.

