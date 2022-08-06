Barrow score dramatic late winner to edge five-goal thriller against Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Barrow score dramatic late winner to edge five-goal thriller against Bradford

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 5.33pm
Josh Kay scored Barrow’s second goal against Bradford (Mike Egerton/PA)
Josh Kay scored Barrow’s second goal against Bradford (Mike Egerton/PA)

Barrow maintained their perfect start to the new season with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Bradford at Holker Street.

Josh Gordon struck the stoppage-time winner – straight after Andy Cook had equalised for the visitors – to make it a maximum six points for Pete Wild’s side.

After a dour first half, the game exploded into life with two goals in three minutes.

Ben Whitfield broke the deadlock on 63 minutes when he picked up Patrick Brough’s header and fired low past Bradford keeper Harry Lewis from the edge of the D.

Mark Hughes’ Bantams levelled two minutes later. Cook and Ryan East combined to tee up Jake Young for an angled drive that hit the underside of the bar and bounced down over the line.

Barrow restored their lead five minutes from time as Whitfield’s corner was scrambled in by Josh Kay from close range.

Bradford thought they had rescued a point when Cook pounced after Paul Farman failed to hold Young’s shot. But Gordon sealed it in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier