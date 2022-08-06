Mickey Demetriou own goal earns Walsall win on Michael Flynn’s return to Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mickey Demetriou own goal earns Walsall win on Michael Flynn’s return to Newport

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 5.35pm
Newport’s Mickey Demetriou scored an own goal (Nigel French/PA)
Newport’s Mickey Demetriou scored an own goal (Nigel French/PA)

Former Newport manager Michael Flynn returned to haunt the Exiles as his Walsall side maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with 1-0 win at Rodney Parade.

Flynn’s men thumped Hartlepool 4-0 at home on the opening day, but they had to rely on a Mickey Demetriou own goal midway through the second half to seal another three points in south Wales.

James Rowberry’s County have just one point from their first two matches following their draw at Sutton last week and have now lost six successive home matches.

The hosts started well and should have been ahead in the first half when Aaron Wildig saw a goal disallowed for offside, Declan Drysdale headed against the post and Offrande Zanzala had a header cleared off the line.

Demetriou’s own goal after 63 minutes came against the run of play and Drysdale should have levelled five minutes later only to volley over from close range.

But, despite Walsall midfielder Taylor Allen collecting a second yellow card five minutes from time, the visitors held on comfortably.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier