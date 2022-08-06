Boreham Wood hang on to sink Southend despite double dismissal By Press Association August 6 2022, 5.35pm Boreham Wood won at Roots Hall (Steven Paston/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Boreham Wood survived a pair of second-half red cards to open their National League campaign with a 1-0 win at Southend. The Wood went ahead just short of the half-hour mark as two new signings combined, Danny Newton poking home after Dion Kelly-Evans had delivered a low cross having been released down the right wing. Callum Powell drew a save from Nathan Ashmore with a bending effort shortly after the hour, before Chris Wreh did likewise with a header soon after as Southend chased a leveller. The Wood were reduced to 10 men with 18 minutes to play when Lee Ndlovu was dismissed after catching Ollie Kensdale with an arm, and they lost Kelly-Evans at the end a late challenge on Tom Clifford. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Grimsby secure place in National League play-offs with win over Boreham Wood