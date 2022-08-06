Swindon hold on for Salford draw after Harry McKirdy first-half dismissal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Swindon hold on for Salford draw after Harry McKirdy first-half dismissal

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 5.45pm
Harry McKirdy was sent off for Swindon (John Walton/PA)
Swindon rallied following the first-half dismissal of Harry McKirdy to claim their first point of the season with a 0-0 draw at home to Salford.

McKirdy felt he should have had a penalty after 25 minutes when Theo Vassell bundled him over in the box, but the referee waived away claims for a spot kick.

Conor McAleny nearly gave Salford the lead three minutes later when he shot just wide from a Callum Hendry cut back and then he failed to make contact with the ball after Luke Bolton picked him out just before the half-hour mark.

Salford were then given a further boost when McKirdy was sent off before half-time. The Swindon forward received a second booking for a strong challenge just inside the Salford half, having been booked for complaining to the referee earlier in the game.

Despite being a man down, Swindon almost took the lead through Jacob Wakeling in the 53rd minute when he flicked a Remeao Hutton cross just wide of the far post.

After an hour Town goalkeeper Sol Brynn made a wonderful save to deny Hendry after he met a cross with a volley as Swindon held on for a point.

