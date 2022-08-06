Junior Morias scores late into stoppage time to secure a draw for Dagenham By Press Association August 6 2022, 5.45pm Junior Morias snatched a draw for Dagenham (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Junior Morias’ last-ditch strike scrambled Dagenham & Redbridge a 2-2 National League home draw with Gateshead. Jamaican striker Morias stepped through traffic before slotting home in the fifth minute of second-half added time, to stun a Gateshead side that had let a 2-0 lead slip away. Paul Blackett and Adam Campbell fired Gateshead into full control just 12 minutes into the clash. But Paul McCallum pulled one back for the hosts before half-time, leaving Morias to snatch a point at the death. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Barrow score dramatic late winner to edge five-goal thriller against Bradford Wrexham set for play-offs after losing at Dagenham on final day of season When Rangers legend John Greig scored for Dundee United in highest-scoring derby of all time