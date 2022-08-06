Macaulay Langstaff brace helps Notts County open campaign with Maidenhead win By Press Association August 6 2022, 5.47pm Notts County opened their new league campaign with an impressive home win (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Summer signing Macaulay Langstaff scored twice as Notts County opened their Vanarama National League campaign with a 3-0 win over Maidenhead at Meadow Lane. Langstaff, brought from Gateshead where he scored 32 goals last season, broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when he finished off a sweeping team move. The 25-year-old forward grabbed his second just before half-time, slotting in a left-foot shot into the far corner. Defender Joel Taylor made sure of the points when he crashed in a 25-yard effort on the hour after cutting in from the right. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Callum Roberts effort enough as Notts County head into play-offs on back of win Dundee United secure fourth spot but visiting fans overshadow win at Ross County