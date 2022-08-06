Bello brothers beaten by Canadian duo in beach volleyball semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bello brothers beaten by Canadian duo in beach volleyball semi-finals

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 6.11pm
Javier, pictured, and Joaquin Bello lost their semi-final (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Twin brothers Javier and Joaquin Bello will have a second attempt to claim England’s first Commonwealth Games medal in beach volleyball but their hopes of gold came to an abrupt end.

While they won the first set in their semi-final against Canada duo Sam Schachter and Daniel Dearing, the Madrid-born Bellos – who moved to the UK with their family 11 years ago – were unable to maintain their level.

Schachter, who won silver on the Gold Coast four years ago alongside Sam Pedlow, and Dearing recovered to force a decider before securing a 15-21 21-13 15-7 win and a place in Sunday’s men’s final.

Schachter and Dearing will face Australia’s Chris McHugh and Paul Burnett in the showpiece, with the Bellos going into the bronze medal match against Rwandans Olivier Ntagengwa and Venuste Gatsinzi.

Javier Bello and his brother came up short (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“We came here to get a medal, England has never got a medal before,” Javier told the PA news agency.

“We’re happy we have the opportunity for the bronze but that won’t take away from the disappointment of this match. Our spirits definitely got brought down after that.

“We knew we could take them and we’re a team that can play with the best, that was the best and we had a chance there.

“We’ll never get rid of that but we’ll still take a chance and be happy either way because we’re putting our best on the court and leaving everything there which is what we came here to do.”

