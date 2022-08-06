Result pleases Ben Garner more than performance in Charlton win against Derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Result pleases Ben Garner more than performance in Charlton win against Derby

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 6.17pm
Ben Garner’s Charlton edged Derby (Steven Paston/PA)
Charlton manager Ben Garner declared himself delighted with the result if not his side’s hesitant first-half performance as the Addicks beat Derby 1-0 at The Valley.

Garner admitted he was a worried man at half-time before Corey Blackett-Taylor’s 62nd-minute goal changed the momentum of the game.

Garner said: “I’m really pleased with the result. Derby are a huge club in the division. You can’t really say they were relegated. They came down more because of the points deductions. So when you look at their squad and the quality they have, to get the win is really pleasing.

“But in the first half we’d have made anyone look good. We didn’t commit to anything that we’d worked on all week. It was surprising to me and obviously something that hung over from last season.

“You can see why we’ve brought Joe Wollacott to the club with his saves, but he was the only player who was at the correct level in the first half.

“We changed it tactically, which helped, and we played with more bravery and courage. When we do that, you can see what a threat we can be, really cutting through the pitch in the second half.

“The supporters were fantastic. They didn’t turn on us in the first half when we were not good. They stuck with the team.

“I’m delighted with the goal and to see Corey getting in at the back post. That’s one to the target that I’ve talked about with him.”

By contrast, Garner’s opposite number Liam Rosenior revelled in his side’s dominance and was left frustrated only at the result as the Rams slipped to their first defeat of the Sky Bet League One season.

Striker James Collins came closest when he struck the post on the stroke of half-time but also missed a gilt-edged chance.

Rosenior said: “I can’t be disappointed at all with the performance. Had we not come here and lost 1-0 and not played in our style I would have been more disappointed.

“We were sloppy in the first few minutes of the second half and we let them back into the game. We went too direct too early, but after that we were in complete control of the game again.

“That performance, 99 times out of 100, wins you the game. The only thing that let us down was our finishing, but we practise that every day.

“I don’t care about the players making mistakes, I’m more delighted with James Collins that he was in the middle of the goal when the chances came.

“We’ve had four weeks to put the team together and I think if other teams watch that performance today, they’ll be really, really worried about us.

“I’m focused on developing the players that we have and improving them. But for a lick of paint of the post or an unbelievable save from their goalkeeper we’d have been 3-0 up at half-time.”

