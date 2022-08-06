Result pleases Ben Garner more than performance in Charlton win against Derby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlton manager Ben Garner declared himself delighted with the result if not his side’s hesitant first-half performance as the Addicks beat Derby 1-0 at The Valley.

Garner admitted he was a worried man at half-time before Corey Blackett-Taylor’s 62nd-minute goal changed the momentum of the game.

Garner said: “I’m really pleased with the result. Derby are a huge club in the division. You can’t really say they were relegated. They came down more because of the points deductions. So when you look at their squad and the quality they have, to get the win is really pleasing.

“But in the first half we’d have made anyone look good. We didn’t commit to anything that we’d worked on all week. It was surprising to me and obviously something that hung over from last season.

“You can see why we’ve brought Joe Wollacott to the club with his saves, but he was the only player who was at the correct level in the first half.

“We changed it tactically, which helped, and we played with more bravery and courage. When we do that, you can see what a threat we can be, really cutting through the pitch in the second half.

“The supporters were fantastic. They didn’t turn on us in the first half when we were not good. They stuck with the team.

“I’m delighted with the goal and to see Corey getting in at the back post. That’s one to the target that I’ve talked about with him.”

By contrast, Garner’s opposite number Liam Rosenior revelled in his side’s dominance and was left frustrated only at the result as the Rams slipped to their first defeat of the Sky Bet League One season.

Striker James Collins came closest when he struck the post on the stroke of half-time but also missed a gilt-edged chance.

Rosenior said: “I can’t be disappointed at all with the performance. Had we not come here and lost 1-0 and not played in our style I would have been more disappointed.

“We were sloppy in the first few minutes of the second half and we let them back into the game. We went too direct too early, but after that we were in complete control of the game again.

“That performance, 99 times out of 100, wins you the game. The only thing that let us down was our finishing, but we practise that every day.

“I don’t care about the players making mistakes, I’m more delighted with James Collins that he was in the middle of the goal when the chances came.

“We’ve had four weeks to put the team together and I think if other teams watch that performance today, they’ll be really, really worried about us.

“I’m focused on developing the players that we have and improving them. But for a lick of paint of the post or an unbelievable save from their goalkeeper we’d have been 3-0 up at half-time.”