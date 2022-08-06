Preston boss Ryan Lowe frustrated with missed chances against Hull

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Preston boss Ryan Lowe admitted there was some frustration about the inability to convert chances after a 0-0 draw against Hull.

Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott was the bright spark for Preston in a stop-start opening in Lancashire, his cushioned pass almost steered home by strike partner Emil Riis Jakobsen, before his dangerous whipped cross was superbly cleared away by the Hull back line.

Driven on by Parrott’s inventiveness, and Daniel Johnson’s energy in midfield, Preston continued to carry all of the attacking threat as the match wore on, with Jakobsen stooping to head Brad Potts’ cross wide of the upright.

The home side’s dominance continued on from there, but Matt Ingram was on hand to rescue Hull, with a brave sprawling block to thwart Alan Browne, before Jakobsen blazed another poor effort way off target.

Preston also failed to score against Wigan last weekend in the opening game of the Sky Bet Championship season, and Lowe admitted his side need to find that final bit of quality.

He said: “I am happy with how we were performed defensively. We’ve been very solid and sound, and limited good players to very few chances.

“The chances we created ourselves show lots of positives, there are no negatives in that sense, and I’m a positive manager and I get that across to the players.

“We’ve gone two games without conceding a goal, that’s a big plus, but I’m frustrated with that lack of quality to open the scoring.

“The chances that we’ve missed are frustrating, but I’m sure that once the lads get one, more of those chances will go in for us.

“It was brilliant to be back here in front of our fans today. It’s frustrating that we haven’t got a goal, or win, for them to celebrate, but the goals are just around the corner for us.”

Meanwhile, Hull boss Shota Arveladze was taking positives from his side’s start to the season.

He said: “Four points from our first two games of the season is definitely a big positive for us to take away from today. It is definitely a good thing for us.

“It is too early to talk about anything else within the season that is for certain. But we are in a positive place and we just want to keep on getting better.

“The next game comes around very quickly for us now, we only have one or two nights to prepare. As soon as we have our next session, we need to focus on the next match, which is a cup game.

“We know that we need fresh legs in the squad, however, we have tough boys in this squad, but we need to keep on it.

“We have picked up a few injuries today, and that will need to be looked at, but I am pleased to get this result.”