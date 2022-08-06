Alfredo Morelos return important for Rangers – Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alfredo Morelos return important for Rangers – Giovanni van Bronckhorst

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 6.19pm
Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos returned with a goal (Will Matthews/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst welcomed the long-awaited return of Alfredo Morelos after the Rangers striker climbed off the bench to seal a 2-0 cinch Premiership win over Kilmarnock at Ibrox.

It was a bit of a struggle for the home side but Antonio Colak fired in his first Gers goal in the 51st minute and there was more good news for the home fans when Morelos, fit again after being out since March due to a thigh injury, was brought on just after the hour mark before netting the second from close range with two minutes remaining.

The Gers boss was glad to see the popular Morelos back in action ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League qualifying clash with Union Saint-Gilloise, where the Light Blues look to a recover a 2-0 first-leg deficit.

“It was his first minutes for Rangers after five months,” said Van Bronckhorst, who revealed the Ibrox club are “working hard” to get attacker Ryan Kent, who missed out again with an ankle knock, fit for Tuesday.

“If you think about it, it is a really long time and almost half a year.

“It was good to have him in the squad. You can see what he brings, not only to the squad but also the way the fans treated him when he came on.

“That is also what you have when he plays and he is always capable of scoring goals.

“For him, I think these first minutes of the season and after five months was very important and I am sure he will only get stronger with each game that he is going to be involved.

“And I’m happy for my two strikers. Antonio’s first goal and Morelos as well. So that’s always good to have them on the scoresheet.

“I’m of course happy with the three points. That’s what we need every week.

“The way that you get to the three points is different every week. In the first half we were struggling to get some real good opportunities.

“We started really well against a Kilmarnock team who were delaying the play and making it really difficult for us to create any chances.

“But we’ve played many games like this before. In the second half you hope it will open up. That happened today.

“We scored some good goals and got a clean sheet and now we’re working hard for Tuesday.”

Killie boss Derek McInnes thought 2-0 was “a bit harsh” on his newly-promoted side and put the defeat into context.

He said: “Disappointed we lose the second goal in the end. But there has to be a huge dose of realism here.

“Just a couple of months ago we are trying to get out of the Championship and Rangers are competing in a European final.

“We are frantically trying to put together a squad which helps us compete and bridge the gap. We have not spent any money.

“I don’t think my keeper has had too much to do. I know (Tom) Lawrence has hit the bar and Rangers enjoyed a lot of possession as we knew they would do.

“But by and large we were hoping to get to half-time with 0-0 at least and I was pleased to do that.

“I thought the discipline was good. There’s no doubt Rangers were the better team but we are disappointed with the goal we lose to Colak and then Morelos comes on. They have a rich array of talent and the two of them are good enough to seal the deal.”

