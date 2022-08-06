Jim Goodwin not getting carried away with Aberdeen’s win over 10-man St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim Goodwin not getting carried away with Aberdeen’s win over 10-man St Mirren

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 6.21pm
Jim Goodwin’s Aberdeen were comfortable winners over St Mirren (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin refused to get carried away after his side routed 10-man St Mirren 4-1 to record a first league win of the season.

The hosts were in total control of the match from the moment former Don Declan Gallagher was dismissed after 22 minutes, with Bojan Miovski netting from the penalty spot and then adding a second.

Substitute Leighton Clarkson then fired home a stunning third on the stroke of half-time, and although Jonah Ayunga pulled one back from the penalty spot, Luis Lopes sealed the win with a late fourth for the home side.

Goodwin said: “We’re obviously delighted with the result and the overall performance. As always, there’s parts we can do better – we let the tempo drop in the second half but I can’t be too critical.

“We want to be entertaining for the fans and I think they saw that with some of the goals we scored.

“As much as I want the fans to go away excited, we were up against 10 men for large periods of the game, so we should be able to win the game.

“But some of the football we played was very exciting and entertaining which is what we’re looking for.”

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson was able to look for the positives, but admitted that Gallagher’s red card was costly.

He said: “When you come here with 11 men it’s a tough game with the amount of money Aberdeen have spent and the squad they’ve put together.

“For 22 minutes I thought we were excellent, but once the penalty decision and red card happen, the game plan is out the window. It’s a double whammy.

“Declan is adamant it hit his chest and not his arm, but whether you have 11 men or 10 men, the second and fourth goals are certainly preventable.

“The second goal killed us as had we gone in at half-time at 1-0 it’s a different game.

“Lady Luck isn’t shining on us at the moment. I can’t ask too much more in terms of effort and application. I’m not going to get too down. Results haven’t been what we want so far, but we’ve opportunities to rectify that.”

