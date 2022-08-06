Wayne Brown: Colchester unlucky not to take three points against Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wayne Brown: Colchester unlucky not to take three points against Carlisle

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 6.21pm
Colchester boss Wayne Brown felt his team were unlucky not to win against Carlisle (Joe Giddens/PA)
Colchester boss Wayne Brown felt his side were unlucky not to win after they played out a 1-1 draw with visitors Carlisle.

The home side had taken a 19th-minute lead when Noah Chilvers collected Luke Hannant’s pass and drilled a fine shot into the far corner.

But Carlisle claimed a draw thanks to Kristian Dennis’s 44th-minute header, following Owen Moxon’s excellent cross from the left.

Brown said: “On another day, you can look at the territory and the chances we had and say we were unlucky not to come away with the three points.

“When you concede goals, they’re always massive but when you concede goals a minute or two before half-time, it tends to be a bit of a killer blow.

“Our job is to lift the group and try and assess situations and make changes in formations, which we did in the second half.

“I felt that, not only did the system and the change work in the second half, but also the personnel that came on the pitch had a massive impact.

“We were more on the front foot, more tenacious, there was no acceptance and we played the game at a better tempo and we got success.

“Credit to the five lads who came in because they made an impact on the game.”

Both sides had chances in the first half.

Freddie Sears hit the inside of a post for Colchester early on while, at the other end, Jack Armer went close with a header and Colchester goalkeeper Sam Hornby twice denied Dennis.

Carlisle keeper Tomas Holy made a fine stop to foil Chilvers after the break but Hornby saved Armer’s header late on, as the game ended in a draw.

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson was happy to see his side claim what he felt was a ‘valuable point’.

Simpson said: “Without being unkind to Colchester, we should probably have been three or four goals up in the first half on chances created.

“The goal we conceded was a disappointing one because, although it’s a lovely surface, it’s really dry for some reason so the ball was dragging on it.

“It’s a mistake from Ben (Barclay) obviously but we shouldn’t have been in that position – it should have gone forward from the first pass and then it doesn’t happen.

“We scored what I hate to say was a scruffy goal but I’m not bothered how they go in – I’d have taken three other scruffy goals on the chances we created.

“The second half was different.

“They were probably on top I think it’s fair to say.

“They showed the qualities that they’ve got but, as a group, I thought the players defended extremely well and we managed to get a really valuable point.”

