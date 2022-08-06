Ange Postecoglou had no problem throwing in debutant Moritz Jenz for Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ange Postecoglou had no problem throwing in debutant Moritz Jenz for Celtic

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 6.23pm
Celtic’s Moritz Jenz celebrates his winner (Trevor Martin/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou expressed satisfaction over his squad’s strength in depth after late call-up Moritz Jenz scored a crucial debut goal against Ross County.

The on-loan Lorient centre-back headed home Celtic’s second goal in the 84th minute before the cinch Premiership champions went on to seal a 3-1 victory in Dingwall.

With Carl Starfelt only just recovered from a hamstring injury, the German defender was drafted into the team after Stephen Welsh was ruled out through illness after Friday’s training session, and he made his mark in dramatic fashion.

Postecoglou said: “Yeah, he was great. He has been training well, he has fitted in really well. I keep saying, these guys, you see them on weekends but I see them every day.

“The level of training is really high at the moment. Everyone is putting their best foot forward, which makes training pretty competitive, so if I have to make a change to the line-up for whatever reason I’m really confident about the guys coming in.

“Obviously they have to take their opportunity but they are ready for that opportunity.

“It was a different game for him. There was a lot of contests he needed to win in the air, but he also had a lot of the ball and I really thought he showed some real good composure considering he has only been with us for a couple of weeks. It’s a great way for him to start his Celtic career.”

Celtic opened the scoring in the 48th minute when Jota cut back for Kyogo Furuhashi to slot home but Alex Iacovitti headed home from a corner 10 minutes later.

Joe Hart made a good stop from County substitute Owura Edwards before Celtic edged home late on when Jota set up further goals for Jenz and sub Liel Abada.

Postecoglou said: “We know it’s a difficult place to come and it’s a difficult team to play, and with the conditions being as they are with the wind, you know it’s going to be a real challenge.

“But credit to the players, from start to finish we played it on our terms. We were patient when we needed to be, we got a goal I thought we deserved.

“They scored from a corner which is always a possibility, they are a big strong team.

“But our response was outstanding. We stuck to our task, played our football, scored another good goal and even then there was no thought of stopping there, we got our third and I’m really pleased with every aspect of our game.”

County manager Malky Mackay had worked hard on his tactical plan and was frustrated for his players that they did not get their rewards for following it out.

“It’s been a tough week in terms of the work we’ve done off the pitch in terms of the tactical messages I have given them and the footage we have watched,” said Mackay, who revealed full-back Connor Randall would go to hospital to get a lower-leg injury assessed.

“We play in a manner that doesn’t allow us to be carved open because we were playing against a Champions League team.

“At the same time we needed the belief to, at times, threaten their goal, which we did.

“I was heartbroken for them because they were four or five minutes from putting in a performance that really puts people’s heads up in Scottish football saying ‘what’s going on there?’”

