Neil Harris claims Gillingham’s win over Rochdale is best of his tenure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Neil Harris claims Gillingham’s win over Rochdale is best of his tenure

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 6.29pm
Neil Harris was pleased with Gillingham’s display (Steven Paston/PA)
Neil Harris was pleased with Gillingham’s display (Steven Paston/PA)

Neil Harris described Gillingham’s 1-0 win against Rochdale as the best performance of his seven-month reign so far.

Scott Kashket scored the only goal of the game as the Gills, who were relegated from Sky Bet League One last season, claimed their first victory at Priestfield on a Saturday since August 2021.

Gillingham opened their League Two account with a 2-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon and Harris was delighted with this result after some choice words in midweek.

“It was a tough year for everybody involved at this football club last season,” he said.

“I said to the players that I wanted us to put on a show today and the first 45 minutes were the best we’ve played since I’ve been at the club.

“I’m not saying we’re going to win every game here, but it was so important to get the three points.

“Our attacking play, our decision-making, our bravery with the ball and the fact we’ve got a clean sheet are positives today.

“We were so much braver with the ball than we were last week against Wimbledon. Credit goes to my players for that because I had a few choice words with them after the game last week.

“I talked to them quite a lot on Monday with video footage of that game so that we could make it right. The players’ learning abilities really showed today.

“It was a great header. Kash hasn’t been prolific throughout his career with his head and it’s an area that I’ve talked about wanting to get him into.

“You can see what he brings to the team: he’s energetic, he’s a spark and he can make life uncomfortable for other players.”

While Harris sang Gillingham’s praises, Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale was angry with what he described as a lack of desire from his players.

They struggled to carve out chances at Priestfield and were deservedly beaten, with Stockdale urging his players to wake up quickly.

“I’m really, really angry and disappointed with our performance, first half in particular,” he said.

“There are certain things that I ask of players that are almost non-negotiable, yet Gillingham had more desire than us. That’s a really difficult thing for me to say.

“We were so far off the pace of the game that we were fortunate it was only one goal at half-time. I thought we improved second half without really creating a clear-cut opportunity.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier