Two wins from two for Airdrieonians and Dunfermline

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 6.29pm
Airdrieonians and Dunfermline each made it two wins from two (Tim Goode/PA)
Airdrieonians and Dunfermline top cinch League One after wrapping up their second successive victories.

Calum Gallagher (two), Gabby McGill and substitute Salim Kouider-Aissa were on target as Airdrieonians brushed aside Falkirk 4-0 at Excelsior Stadium.

Lewis McCann (two) and Chris Mochrie were on target for the Pars in their 3-0 win at Edinburgh. McCann also had a penalty saved by Robbie Mutch in the first half, with Jack Brydon dismissed for fouling Craig Wighton.

Newly-promoted Kelty Hearts remain winless after a 3-1 loss at Alloa. Stefan Scougall opened the scoring before Brad Rodden’s second-half double. Andy Graham’s 87th-minute own goal was little consolation for the visitors.

Peterhead hit back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Clyde, in a game where all the goals came in the first 29 minutes.

Ola Ademayo and Connor O’Keefe were on target for Peterhead after Jordan Allan and Ross Cunningham had given Clyde a 2-0 lead inside 19 minutes. Allan was dismissed for Clyde in the second half, after Cunningham had seen a penalty saved.

Montrose and Queen of the South played out a goalless draw at Links Park – another game where there was another missed spot-kick. Doonhamers goalkeeper Max Currie kept out Graham Webster’s effort for the home side.

