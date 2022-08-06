Alex Neil hails his strikers after Sunderland’s win at Bristol City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alex Neil hails his strikers after Sunderland’s win at Bristol City

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 6.39pm
Sunderland manager Alex Neil saw his side win at Bristol City (PA)
Sunderland manager Alex Neil saw his side win at Bristol City (PA)

The contributions of strikers Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart delighted Sunderland boss Alex Neil as his newly-promoted side took three deserved points from a 3-2 win at Ashton Gate.

Everton loanee Simms marked his debut by shooting the visitors in front inside four minutes and fired a second to equalise after goals from Andreas Weimann and Chris Martin had put City in front.

Stewart headed the winner from Alex Pritchard’s 72nd minute cross to send the travelling fans in a crowd of more than 24,000 into wild celebrations at Ashton Gate.

Neil said: “I thought Ellis and Ross were absolutely outstanding, never giving Bristol’s back-three a moment’s peace.

“Ellis is powerful, but he’s a rarity because he is also quick and the two of them complement each other really well.

“We signed him to push Ross, but also to play alongside him and give us a different dynamic, which was there for all to see.

“We now have two lads up top, who we can play the ball up to and both have goals in them.

“If there was disappointment, it was in the goals we conceded. For some reason we tried to play offside and conceded as a result.

“Their second goal was as soft as you will see at this level. We got done by a one-two and then didn’t cover the space in the middle quickly enough.

“That was so weak. But we didn’t feel sorry for ourselves and it was after that goal that we played our best football.

“Their keeper (Dan Bentley) has made an unbelievable save to deny Ellis a hat-trick and I felt we could have scored more than three goals.

“Bristol had some good spells in the first half, but we were really dangerous even then and deserved to win.

“Between their second goal and the last eight minutes we were totally dominant.”

City’s day began badly when midfielder Matty James was forced to pull out of the game after suffering a calf injury in the warm-up, Han-Noah Massengo taking his place.

But home boss Nigel Pearson admitted: “While we missed Matty’s quality on the ball, it is not a day for excuses.

“If we continue to defend like that, it will be a long season. Last week at Hull I could argue that we were unlucky, but I certainly can’t say that today.

“The goals we let in were really poor. That’s five we have now conceded in two games, so we are giving ourselves far too much to do.

“The first was an individual mistake and the second came from our throw-in. The third was just too easy for them.

“We had the chance to show a big crowd what we are about and didn’t take it.

“To score twice at home and not take anything from the game is disappointing. We got ourselves into a winning position, but couldn’t capitalise.

“Although we had enough chances to take something, we can have no complaints.

“Credit them for putting us under pressure. Their front two were lively, but we made basic errors, which we have been punished for.

“It’s a big frustration. We have dominated possession, but not been able to do enough with it.

“The big thing, though, is our defensive frailty and that is a problem we have to solve.”

