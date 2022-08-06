Michael Duff hails match-winner Luke Thomas after Barnsley beat Cheltenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Duff hails match-winner Luke Thomas after Barnsley beat Cheltenham

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 6.39pm Updated: August 6 2022, 6.53pm
Michael Duff hailed Luke Thomas’ performance (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Barnsley head coach Michael Duff praised the quality of Luke Thomas, who scored the only goal as they beat Cheltenham 1-0 at Oakwell.

The winner came in the 66th minute when Thomas, who drove forward after intercepting a loose pass, hit a fierce strike into the left side of the goal to beat Luke Southwood.

Liam Kitching almost added a second in the final minute, but his effort went just over the bar.

Former Cheltenham boss Duff said: “I was disappointed when we went in at half-time, but we found a way to win. We started the second half really well.

“We got a clean sheet, a goal and a win, that’s the three things you want to get ticked off.

“Cheltenham have unbelievable spirit, they were a hard nut to crack.

“I thought last week was a wake-up call for a few of the lads; League One is a tough league.

“Hopefully, the fans recognise the lads have given everything to win a game.

“I’m pleased with the performance, we won the game. Winning is a habit and the players and the club haven’t been in that habit.”

On Thomas’ performance, Duff said: “He’s got quality, he’s highly thought of, he’s fit. Last week we didn’t have enough players running forward. We know Luke will do that.

“I pick players based on what I see in the week, the best trainers will play.”

Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott said: “We didn’t pass it like we did last week, and we didn’t quite have the same cutting edge.

“We expected that because we knew what type of game it would be.

“We knew we’d have to fight for second balls and that they’d be happy to sit into a back five.

“I expected it to be a scrappy game, and in those aspects I was happy.

“We weathered a spell of pressure early in the second half and saw it out. The changes made an impact, too. When the goal came it made it very difficult.

“We restricted them to very few chances. I thought Caleb Taylor did very well.”

On the absence of Ben Williams, Elliott commented: “He’s got a back injury that wasn’t worth risking. We’re looking more at next weekend on a return for him.”

