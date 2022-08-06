Paul Heckingbottom pleased with all-round display as Sheff Utd down Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Heckingbottom pleased with all-round display as Sheff Utd down Millwall

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 6.57pm
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom saw his side beat Millwall (Adam Davy/PA)
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom saw his side beat Millwall (Adam Davy/PA)

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom was pleased with the way his side performed with and without the ball during their 2-0 victory against Millwall at Bramall Lane.

Goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge before the break sealed a first win of the season for Heckingbottom’s men, who also missed a penalty in the first half.

Heckingbottom said: “Really pleased, obviously a win, a clean sheet. A good performance with and without the ball so yeah, really pleased with that.

“The start was good, but I think the bit that was really really pleasing was how we dealt with their threats.

“I expect us to perform well here and be the one forcing the issue. I know we are not going to win every game, but I expect us to put in a performance to reflect – that’s our intent.

“It’s a new season, we’re gonna be on the front foot and try and play that sort of way in every game. Sometimes it will work, sometimes it won’t but as long as it’s not from a lack of effort, then I’m fine with that.”

Heckingbottom was also delighted with the performance of Norway midfielder Berge, saying: “I love performances like that, it backs up what I say. At times today he was playing a different game, I thought he was good.”

United took the lead in the seventh minute when Wes Foderingham’s long ball was missed by two Millwall defenders, allowing sending Ndiaye to race through and slot home.

Berge doubled the lead in the 22nd minute following a counter-attack, the former Genk man picking up a pass from John Fleck before rounding Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski and netting .

The Blades were awarded a penalty in the 43rd minute when Rhian Brewster was brought down in the box by Jake Cooper but Oliver Norwood saw his spot-kick saved by Bialkowski.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett, whose side were looking to build on their 2-0 win over Stoke, said: “Yeah, disappointing. When you play so well against Stoke in the opening game at home, then come to Bramall Lane, what you can’t do then is make silly mistakes, you cant give gifts to a team like Sheffield United.

“I thought we actually started the game quite well, I thought we started quite brightly and then a big moment early on to go 1-0 down. I have watched the goal back lots of times and it was a clear foul on Jake Cooper.

“We should defend the first goal better, we should cover round, we shouldn’t allow the next runner to get in. But I was disappointed to be 1-0 down certainly, I thought it was a little unjust.

“The second goal is our own undoing; we don’t react particularly well, and we make a poor mistake. And then they should have had a third goal, just very very poor defending.”

