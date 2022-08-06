Northern Ireland clinch lawn bowls gold by thrashing India in men’s fours final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Northern Ireland clinch lawn bowls gold by thrashing India in men’s fours final

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 7.01pm
Ian McClure, Adam McKeown, Sam Barkley and Martin McHugh were victorious on Saturday (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Ian McClure, Adam McKeown, Sam Barkley and Martin McHugh were victorious on Saturday (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Northern Ireland secured a second Commonwealth Games gold medal after their lawn bowlers defeated India 18-5 in the men’s fours final on Saturday.

The quartet of Sam Barkley, Adam McKeown, Ian McClure and Martin McHugh established a 7-0 lead after four ends, setting the scene for a one-sided victory at Victoria Park in Leamington Spa.

McKeown said: “You’re always looking at the finishing line, but you just have to take it end by end, and keep them ticking over, and I think we did that well here. It’s an outstanding achievement.”

McHugh, who alongside McClure claimed top spot in the podium in the same event 24 years ago in Kuala Lumpur, was happy to prove their critics wrong after a loss in their last group match.

Northern Ireland eased to victory over India in the men's fours final (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Northern Ireland eased to victory over India in the men's fours final (Isaac Parkin/PA)

“It’s just unreal,” he said after the win for Northern Ireland, who claimed their first gold through para-swimmer Bethany Firth on Wednesday.

“A few days ago people wrote us off after losing to Canada, but the boys showed a bit of character and a bit of steel to bounce back, and (now we are) Commonwealth champions.”

Gary Kelly was unable to emulate his Northern Irish compatriots after being thrashed 21-3 by Australia’s Aaron Wilson in the final of the men’s singles, where Scotland’s Iain McLean collected bronze as he overcame Malaysia’s Fairul Izwan Abd Muin 21-11.

England’s Sophie Tolchard and Amy Pharaoh settled for silver in the women’s pairs after a dramatic 19-18 sudden death defeat in the final against Australia’s Ellen Ryan and Kristina Krstic.

