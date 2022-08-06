Richie Wellens calls Leyton Orient a ‘work in progress’ after back-to-back wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richie Wellens calls Leyton Orient a ‘work in progress’ after back-to-back wins

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 7.07pm
Richie Wellens feels Leyton Orient are a work in progress after beating Crawley (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens called his side “a work in progress” after a superb strike from defender Tom James at Crawley gave the O’s their second successive league victory.

James, who scored Orient’s second goal in the opening 2-0 win over Grimsby with another screamer, settled the issue five minutes after the break to delight Wellens and 800 travelling fans.

Wellens said: “We are a work in progress and it’s nice to have six points in two games.

“To be honest there was not a lot for our fans to shout about for the majority of the game but Crawley is not an easy place to come.”

New Reds manager Kevin Betsy is placing a stronger emphasis on keeping possession and Wellens believes the transformation will succeed.

He added: “You’ve got to admire Kevin Betsy for the philosophy; credit to him. He’ll be okay. They have signed some exciting players and will be a good team.”

Wellens, who admits he is seeking to sign a holding midfielder, believes Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Forest Green is a game they “don’t really need”.

He added: “We had a lot of injuries pre-season but have to get on with it. We picked up no injuries today, it was just general fatigue.”

Crawley have gone into the new season with 13 new signings and, responding to some negativity on the final whistle, Betsy said: “When you are 1-0 down and your confidence suffers a bit it is hard.

“There will be no lack of application and we will improve, I promise that. Once the players are more familiar with themselves it will come.”

The former Arsenal Under-23s boss, who took over from John Yems on a two-year contract, believes his new-look team will show their ability on the pitch.

He added: “It is a case of time. We’ve lost two games by 1-0 and that’s football.

“The image is that we have changed everything but we haven’t. There is still a lot of players with a lot of experience.

“This was a game when we were too slow in our build-up and we didn’t threaten enough in the final third.”

