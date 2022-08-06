Jack Laugher bounces back from nightmare opener to complete all-English podium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Laugher bounces back from nightmare opener to complete all-English podium

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 8.11pm
Jack Laugher recovered from a nightmare preliminary round to add to his medal collection (David Davies/PA)
Jack Laugher was pleased to have bounced back from a zero score in qualifying to claim bronze in an English one-two-three in the men’s 3m springboard final, admitting something like that could have “ruined him” in the past.

Laugher, an Olympic silver medallist in this event in Rio six years ago, has been open about his struggles with anxiety over his performances and scored zero for his first dive in the preliminary round on Saturday morning after the nerves set in on the board.

Dan Goodfellow took gold for England with Jordan Houlden securing silver on Saturday night, and Laugher – who recovered to reach the final as the 11th-ranked of 12 qualifiers – was delighted to join them on the podium after a rocky start to the day.

“I feel like maybe a year and a half ago before the Olympics that (zero) would have completely ruined me and sent me in a bit of a spiral,” he said.

“I thought that maybe today would be kind of a big turnaround, a bit of a comeback story and it kind of is in a way.

“Even though there was some massive negatives, the overall experience has been extremely positive. When you have laid those seeds of doubt in your head, it can be quite hard. But I’ve been working with a psychologist and I’ve now got things in place that I can do.”

Laugher, who went to sleep after the morning session to help him “reset”, led at halfway but his fifth dive, a forward four and a half somersaults tuck, saw him score just 53.20 and slip off the top.

Goodfellow nailed his fourth dive – the one with the highest degree of difficulty in his routine – to score 91.65 on that dive and 484.45 altogether.

Daniel Goodfellow
Daniel Goodfellow claimed gold with an impressive performance (David Davies/PA)

Goodfellow, who was born in Cambridge but is based at the same City of Leeds club as Laugher, said: “I’ve had a rough year and probably a few people have doubted me, so to come here and do this…I’m just really happy.

“To come here and win gold, I wouldn’t trade it.”

Houlden, from the City of Sheffield club, said he was “speechless” after his silver medal.

“I couldn’t be happier with my performance. It’s beyond belief. I couldn’t expect any more,” he said.

“The crowd went crazy and I just fed off the crowd, it was really energetic and I loved it.”

