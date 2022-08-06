Bristol City boss Lauren Smith told to stay ‘in kitchen’ during men’s match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bristol City boss Lauren Smith told to stay ‘in kitchen’ during men’s match

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 9.13pm
Bristol City have condemned a sexist comment aimed at the manager of their women’s team (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Bristol City have condemned a sexist comment aimed at the manager of their women’s team (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Bristol City manager Lauren Smith has revealed she was told to stay “in the kitchen” while watching the men’s team against Sunderland on Saturday.

Smith was in attendance with her players at Ashton Gate to watch the Robins’ 3-2 defeat and posted afterwards on Twitter about a comment made to her.

“Supporting @BristolCity with the team today, and was told women shouldn’t be at the football but in the kitchen,” she wrote.

The incident comes less than a week after the euphoria of England winning the Women’s European Championship, beating Germany in extra time in the final at a sold-out Wembley, and Smith promised that she and her team would do their bit to prove the male spectator wrong.

“So a message to that guy, we welcome you anytime at the Robins HPC (High Performance Centre, the home ground of the women’s team) to prove you very very wrong!” she added.

City’s men’s team offered their support, sharing Smith’s post with the response: “We wholly condemn such abuse.

“This behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at Ashton Gate.

“We fully support Lauren Smith and are proud of our women’s team.”

