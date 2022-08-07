Cameron Norrie falls to Daniil Medvedev in Los Cabos final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cameron Norrie falls to Daniil Medvedev in Los Cabos final

By Press Association
August 7 2022, 5.29am Updated: August 7 2022, 8.05am
Cameron Norrie has fallen just short of his third ATP Tour title, going down in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Abierto de Tenis Mifel (John Walton/PA)
Cameron Norrie fell just short of his third ATP Tour title of the year as he went down in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Abierto de Tenis Mifel.

World number 12 Norrie won the tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico last year but faced a tall task defending his crown against the top-ranked Medvedev.

Little separated the two in a tense first set as both players converted their early opportunities.

British number one Norrie successfully repelled a set point at 5-4 but was unable to prevent Medvedev converting on his second attempt.

The Russian was in cruise control from there, racing home in the second to capture his 14th tour-level trophy with a 7-5 6-0 win.

It marks Medvedev’s first tour victory since last year’s US Open.

Daniil Medvedev claimed his first tour victory since last year’s US Open
“I fought as hard as I could do, but Daniil was too good,” said Norrie, 26. “Well done to you and your team. You definitely deserve it this week.

“I just want to say a big thank you to everyone for supporting me. I love playing in Mexico and that is the reason why I come back. I really feel good here.”

