Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has not closed the door on Mateusz Klich

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has not closed the door on midfielder Mateusz Klich’s Elland Road future.

Speculation has been mounting over whether Klich will remain at Leeds beyond this summer after limited game time under Marsch during pre-season.

But the Poland international made a big impact off the bench in Saturday’s opening Premier League win against Wolves and Marsch remains open-minded.

The American said after his side’s 2-1 victory: “I can understand that some people have questioned it because we haven’t had him involved in certain things.

“But you know what, let’s see how things go. I know as long as he’s here, he’s fully committed.

“That’s the most important thing. It’s clear that he wants to play because making the World Cup should be a big goal of his.

“But we have to also think about as a club, what’s best for us and what’s best for how it all fits together.”

Klich played a key role for Leeds under previous head coach Marcelo Bielsa and has two years left on a four-and-a-half-year deal he signed in November 2019.

But the 32-year-old has not featured so prominently since Bielsa’s departure in February.

He was an unused substitute in Leeds’ final pre-season friendly against Cagliari and started on the bench again against Wolves as new midfield signings Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Marc Roca all made their debuts.

Marsch added: “None of this is really personal. It’s just Klich and I have had some different moments where we’ve had good discussions and sometimes disagreements on things, but I like him a lot.

“I like guys who say what they think is right and Klich says what he thinks.

“I felt strongly that we were going to need him (against Wolves) and I spoke to him before the match about what the role could look like.

“I think he came in and showed his quality and played quite well and helped us in a good moment.”

Leeds hit back against Bruno Lage’s side after falling behind to Daniel Podence’s early opener.

Rodrigo equalised before the interval and Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri diverted Patrick Bamford’s 74th-minute cross into his own net to hand the Yorkshire club all three points.

Lage admitted his options were limited after Joao Moutinho joined injured pair Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore in the treatment room.

Portugal midfielder Moutinho injured his foot in the final training session before this weekend’s league opener, while defender Nathan Collins, from Burnley, remains Lage’s sole summer signing so far.

Lage reiterated his confidence in the club’s bid to bring in reinforcements before the transfer deadline and added: “We are unlucky with the three injuries, with Raul, Joao and Adama. Imagine these three players on the bench.

“But even that is not enough. We know that and we’ve talked about it.

“We knew since last year and since the day that I came that we can create a strong team and even today I have no doubts about that.”