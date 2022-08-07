Jim Goodwin faces anxious wait for news on fitness of Aberdeen’s Hayden Coulson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim Goodwin faces anxious wait for news on fitness of Aberdeen’s Hayden Coulson

By Press Association
August 7 2022, 12.23pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Boss Jim Goodwin faces an anxious wait for news on the fitness of Hayden Coulson after the left-back was injured in Aberdeen’s comprehensive 4-1 win over St Mirren.

Coulson was injured in the challenge that saw former Don Declan Gallagher pick up the first of two bookings in the opening 22 minutes.

Gallagher’s early dismissal set the stage for Aberdeen’s win, with Bojan Miovski’s double and superb strikes from substitutes Leighton Clarkson and Luis Lopes countered only by Jonah Ayunga’s penalty early in the second half.

“I’m not going to point the finger at Declan,” said Goodwin. “I’ve a lot of time for him, and I don’t think there was any malice in it.

“It was a hard tackle that caught Hayden, and it looks as though Hayden has done some serious damage to his ligaments which is a huge blow.

“It’s great that we have the capability to slide Liam Scales across to left-back, and it gave Leighton the opportunity to get into the game.”

For his part, Clarkson made an immediate impact with a stunning goal on the stroke of half-time, with Goodwin adding: “People will talk about his goal, but you can see how comfortable he is on the ball – he and [Ylber] Ramadani complemented each other in the middle of the park.”

Stephen Robinson, who replaced Goodwin at St Mirren, was left to count on the character of his players as they look to improve on form that has seen his side pick up just three wins in 15 league games in charge.

He said: “Things go against you sometimes and I think I’ve had it since I got the job.

“The hope for me is the character of the players. There’s been some very good performances in the past couple of weeks.

“Results haven’t been good enough – we have to turn that around and we will turn it around. It’s not been a case of us being awful.

“Fifty per cent of the starting line-up has changed this season, and we have to keep believing in what we are doing.

“We desperately need a result on Saturday. I’ve a lot of confidence in the players and I’ll protect them to the hilt because they’re giving absolutely everything.”

