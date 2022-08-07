Aaron Ramsey makes immediate impact at Nice By Press Association August 7 2022, 2.23pm Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey scored on his Nice debut (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aaron Ramsey scored one minute after coming off the bench to rescue a 1-1 draw on his debut for Nice in their Ligue 1 clash against Toulouse. The 31-year-old former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder joined the French club on a free transfer earlier this month. He started Sunday’s fixture as a substitute before he replaced Calvin Stengs with just 13 minutes remaining at the Stadium Municipal in Toulouse. Thanks to @aaronramsey's first goal for the club, Le Gym take home a point from Toulouse (1-1).#TFCOGCN #OGCNice pic.twitter.com/w6EclzNpib— OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) August 7, 2022 And at the same ground as he netted for Wales in their 3-0 win against Russia at Euro 2016, Ramsey found the back of the net. Following a driving run from Bilal Brahimi, Ramsey latched onto his team-mate’s pass before executing a fine finish. Until Ramsey’s intervention, Toulouse had looked on course for victory after Thijs Dallinga opened the scoring with 20 minutes gone. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Aaron Ramsey joins Nice on free transfer Aaron Ramsey absent from Juventus pre-season tour amid uncertainty over future Roberto Martinez ‘confused’ as to how Wales’ equaliser was allowed to stand Former Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette rejoins Lyon on three-year deal