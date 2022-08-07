Bello twins set sights on Olympic bid after historic beach volleyball bronze

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Javier and Joaquin Bello immediately trained their sights on Paris 2024 after sealing England’s first beach volleyball medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The Madrid-born twin brothers, who moved to the UK with their family 11 years ago, rebounded from their semi-final defeat to Canada to claim bronze in the men’s event after a 21-11 21-12 win over Rwandan pair Olivier Ntagengwa and Venuste Gatsinze.

After making history on the Smithfield sand, the siblings insisted they will only have one day off before resuming training as they look to become the first British side to qualify for an Olympics.

Javier and Joaquin Bello created history for England in beach volleyball (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We’re not a team that sits on a win, we like to get back to work as soon as possible,” Javier said. “We won’t forget this moment because this is huge for us and our country.

“We’re the first English team to get a medal at the Commonwealth Games, why can’t we be the first team to qualify for an Olympic Games as well?

“That is the ultimate goal, Paris might be a little bit too early but we’re going to fight for it every step of the way. Hopefully we can do that and be seeing you in Paris in two years’ time.”

After a one-sided victory was sealed, Javier and Joaquin immediately rushed to celebrate with team manager mother Barbara and training partner younger brother Enrique, who were standing inches away. Beach volleyball is a family affair for the Bellos as the siblings are also coached by father Luis.

THEY’VE DONE IT!🥳🏐@TeamBelloVolley have won bronze medals at the @birminghamcg22 Commonwealth Games!🥉 The pair battled their way through the competition & have come out triumphant! 👏A huge congratulations, Javier and Joaquin. We're so proud of you!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿@TeamEngland #B2022 pic.twitter.com/i7EYzfUYHs — Volleyball England (@VballEngland) August 7, 2022

Joaquin hopes their moment in the sun can inspire others to follow in their footsteps, as he added: “We’re going to keep working, keep trying to push up the world rankings to try to qualify for the Olympics.

“This is just the beginning for us and the beginning of beach volleyball in the UK.”

Australia retained the gold medal they won on the Gold Coast four years ago as Paul Burnett and Chris McHugh edged out Canada duo Daniel Dearing and Sam Schachter 17-21 21-17 20-18 in a gripping final.