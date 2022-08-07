David Martindale told Cristian Montano to fire Livi winner in half-time pep talk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

David Martindale told Cristian Montano to fire Livi winner in half-time pep talk

By Press Association
August 7 2022, 6.07pm
Livingston manager David Martindale, pictured, inspired matchwinner Cristian Montano at half-time (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Livingston manager David Martindale, pictured, inspired matchwinner Cristian Montano at half-time (Andrew Milligan/PA)

David Martindale revealed he told Cristian Montano at half-time he was going to score the winner for Livingston in their cinch Premiership match against Dundee United at Tannadice.

The Lions’ boss prediction duly came true, with the 30-year-old Colombian netting the only goal of the game – his first for the club – with a spectacular strike just after the break to make it 1-0.

Martindale admitted he was delighted for the player who he believes is now finding his feet in Scotland after signing from Port Vale last year.

Martindale said: “I said to Cristian at half-time, ‘you’re going to win the game for us’ — and he went and won the game for us.

“Last season with Cristian I didn’t get the player I thought I had recruited.

“It took him a while to adapt to Scottish football, the training and playing loads.

“It’s a different type of football from League Two in England and I mean that in the nicest possible way.

“So it’s taken him a while to adapt but he’s come back this summer and he’s been top notch.

“I’m really happy for Cristian because he’s worked really hard.”

Martindale was also pleased with his players for securing their first Premiership win of the season.

However, he believed that Livingston had played United at exactly the right time after their opponents’ Europa League heroics against AZ Alkmaar last Thursday night.

The manager added: “I think we deserved it. The boys were brilliant and we were well worth our win.

“We could have got a second and it would have been deserved. We defended our box really well today.

“We probably got United at a good time. They’ve come off the back of a big European game and that really helped us. I’m not going to stand here and say otherwise.”

However, Tangerines boss Jack Ross insisted his team’s European exertions could not explain away the display and result.

Ross said: “I am loath to use it as an excuse because that would take away from Livingston’s performance and where we fell short.

“But I think if you speak to the managers in the Premiership outside of the big two who have done this, it is difficult.

“You don’t have the real depth which means you can make multiple changes but we still should have had a greater intensity.

“They had an incredible high on Thursday in terms of what they put into it, physically and what they put into it emotionally.

“It’s not an excuse, but it isn’t easy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier