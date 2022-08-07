Erling Haaland fires Man City to victory as Brighton ruin Erik ten Hag debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erling Haaland fires Man City to victory as Brighton ruin Erik ten Hag debut

By Press Association
August 7 2022, 6.55pm
Erling Haaland struck twice on his Premier League debut for Manchester City (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City began their Premier League title defence with victory on Sunday but Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United reign started in defeat.

Haaland, City’s headline summer signing, netted both goals as the champions saw off West Ham 2-0 at the London Stadium while United, with Cristiano Ronaldo among the substitutes, toiled in a 2-1 home loss to Brighton.

There was also drama in the day’s other match as Brentford fought back from 2-0 down to claim a 2-2 draw at Leicester.

Haaland was quick to make his mark for City, opening the scoring with a penalty 36 minutes into his Premier League debut.

The Norwegian himself won the spot-kick after being brought down by Hammers substitute goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Areola, who had replaced the injured Lukasz Fabianski after 29 minutes, was beaten again in the second half as Haaland raced onto a Kevin De Bruyne through-ball to tuck home.

Erik ten Hag endured a frustrating first Premier League game in charge of Manchester United
United’s hopes of getting off to a winning start under Ten Hag were dashed after two first-half goals from Pascal Gross at Old Trafford.

The home side were outplayed for large spells by the Seagulls, who had not won in nine previous league visits to the ground.

Ten Hag turned to Ronaldo, who has indicated a desire to leave the club, after the break and his side did hit back when Alexis Mac Allister turned into his own net after 68 minutes.

Ronaldo (centre) started on the bench
Yet despite applying late pressure, the hosts could not find a way through and Brighton held on to secure back-to-back wins over United after their 4-0 success at the Amex Stadium in May.

Substitute Josh Dasilva scored Brentford’s equaliser with four minutes remaining in a pulsating encounter at the King Power Stadium.

Timothy Castagne headed the Foxes into a 33rd-minute lead and Youri Tielemans hit the post before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall doubled the lead in the opening minute of the second half.

Ivan Toney gave the Bees hope just after the hour and, although the Foxes went close again when Wesley Fofana hit the woodwork, Dasilva had the final word with a stunning strike.

